SHREVEPORT, La. - The LSUS Pilots won't have their fall sports programs compete in 2020 because of the Red River Athletic Conference's decision to move those sports to the spring.
It directly affects the men's and women's soccer programs as their seasons usually begin in late August. While their teams and other sports like basketball will be able to train and practice during that time, challenges remain.
Director of Athletics Lucas Morgan says their initial plan was to have the student-athletes tested when they arrive on campus and have more several days out from competition.
While they still plan to screen and test players when they get to Shreveport, there are difficulties that come when they're outside of their facilities.
"Testing is great to know where you're at, at the immediate time, to know that our student-athletes are all coming back to campus and everybody has tested negative and we're good to go. But what about that first time they go to Walmart? What about somebody that come into class and passes that on to them? You have to continue that testing protocol as you move forward to know that your student-athletes are still staying safe even though they may be asymptomatic," Lucas explains.
"I think that's probably one of the biggest challenges that we have faced moving forward, is trying to figure out how do we monitor the safety? How do we monitor the health? How do we monitor our student-athletes knowing that we may not be able to test them. I think that's probably our biggest concern at this point for me."
Morgan anticipates that along with soccer student-athletes, baseball, basketball and tennis student-athletes will be on campus for practice and training.