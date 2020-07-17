SHREVEPORT, La. - The decision to move Red River Athletic Conference Fall sports to the Spring was disappointing for LSUS Director of Athletics Lucas Morgan, but he says the conference's school presidents made the right call.
"We are taking that positive outlook. We are bringing all of our student-athletes back to campus even though they have moved soccer and the [other] Fall sports into the Spring. We are still preparing as if we were going to compete," Lucas explains of their plans moving forward.
There was uncertainty over the summer concerning international student-athletes and their ability to get to campus.
"We weren't sure we were going to be able to field a full team. At one point we thought women's soccer may have 13 or 14 student-athletes, men's soccer may have 18 or 19 student-athletes, but we were very concerned about our internationals even making it back to campus.
"That's something that we've been talking about for a couple of months now. I think just as I was, they (the players) were hopeful that we were going to have an opportunity to compete in the Fall, but when the decision was made by our presidents, I don't think it was a surprise to anybody," Lucas describes.
One of the biggest hangups on being able to play is testing and Morgan says that's still an ongoing question.
"The original plan if soccer was to happen in the Fall was to test every single one of our soccer student-athletes as they arrived on campus. We've kind of got to go back to the drawing board now because we were going to base that off of competition.
"Now that they're only going to be practicing and they're not going to be competing for a few months, we've got to talk to our task force that we created on campus to look at testing protocols, looking at how they're going to handle the general student body population and then make a decision off of that."
Even though there are no games on the horizon, Morgan says the conference and the school is staying active.
"It's been a lot of Zoom calls, it's been a lot of text messages, it's been a lot of telephone calls, but it's been hopeful. We feel positive about the direction our program is moving in and we feel positive that once this all kind of subsides, we'll all be in a better position than what were before."
A decision on NAIA Winter sports like basketball are pending.