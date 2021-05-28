LEWISTON, Idaho -- The LSUS Pilots defeated Keiser (Fla.) 10-3 in their NAIA World Series opener Friday.
With the game tied at two in the top of the fourth, senior Payton Robertson hit a three-run home run to cap off a five run inning for the Pilots.
Robertson went three-of-five with four RBI and one run scored.
Starting senior pitcher Sebastian Selway earned the win going went five innings for LSUS giving up seven hits and two earned runs.
The 9-seed Pilots face 1-seed Southeastern (Fla.) Saturday at 5:00 p.m. in the next round.