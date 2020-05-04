GRANT, La. - Like most things that go viral on the internet, Josh Walker's moment came from a lack of something else to do.
"It was boredom completely. There was nothing else to do," he explains while laughing.
Walker filmed himself catching his own home run on a wiffle ball field and it was posted to Sportscenter's Instagram account. By Monday evening it had 1.5 million views.
"We had built the field a few weeks back. I was just bored so we were just coming up with ideas to do different little challenges."
Walker played basketball at LSUS from 2013-2017 and is now an assistant coach for the Pilots, but he isn't a stranger to the diamond.
"Well, I played baseball in high school and I think it was my senior year in high school, me and all my buddies went out there and built a wiffle ball field, similar to the one we have now. So, we did that like every summer and then when we came back home for quarantine and stuff I was just like 'I might as well build it again.'"
It took several days to get it done and he even pulled his hamstring, but eventually made the amazing catch.
"All my friends have been texting me. They're like going through the comments section finding like the funniest ones that are making jokes at me and sending them to me so, that's basically what it's been all day today."
Walker encourages people to find something positive to pass the time, but is still figuring out what's next.
"I have no idea. Nothing in my head right now. So, I'm sure I'll come up with something soon and try to do it, but who knows?"