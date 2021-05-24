SHREVEPORT, La. -- After a 12-11 start to their season, the LSUS Pilots have righted the ship and earned their way to the NAIA World Series. Second-year head coach Brad Neffendorf says they're not done.
"We've won two tournaments. Our goal is to kind of go out there and try to find a way to win another one which is the biggest one and what we've been working for since August," he explains. "Fortunately, we are there and we're in position to be one of those ten teams to have a chance so I think the biggest thing is keeping them on routine with what we've been doing."
There was nothing routine about their path in the postseason overcoming rain delays in the Red River Athletic Conference tournament that extended the finals by several days and a positive covid test within the team at their NAIA Regional in Williamsburg, Ky.
"One thing about this group that I think about this group that is so impressive between those two tournaments, they've won eight elimination games with their season on the line... So what they've been able to do, it's been very impressive."
This is the program's fourth NAIA World Series appearance and Neffendorf says they're playing for more than the current roster to bring a title to Shreveport.
"You know it's one of the last boxes that this program has not checked, but that doesn't mean anything other than this program is still one of the most successful NAIA programs over for so many years. It's because of everything that's gone on here that we're in position to be able to have a chance to go out and compete for it again.
"So I think it'll be awesome, but it would be unbelievable for the guys that are present, the guys that are in the past and everybody who supports us too because we're trying to continue to keep this thing afloat."
LSUS opens World Series play against Keiser (Fla.) at 8:30 a.m. Friday from Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, Idaho.