Senior Day for athletes usually brings emotions to the surface and for the men's and women's programs at LSUS wins by both teams put a nice bookend to their careers at The Dock.
"That means a lot I mean we always want to go out with a bang and I told coach before the game I was like man if we can get this that would be something special for all the seniors," guard Rashard Owens said.
Men's head coach Kyle Blankenship said, "Rashard's been a great player for us for three years. He's consistently hit big shots throughout the course of his career and tonight he hit a couple that were bigger than any that he's ever had and it being senior night made it extra special."
Women's senior guard Courtney Randle reflected, "well my father had passed away in 2014 at the end of my freshman year and it was just emotions, actually a happy emotion that I know he's looking down on me watching me, smiling. I know he's proud of me and my family was here to support me and it just was an emotional feeling that I can't explain."
Forward Kourtney Pennywell said, "I didn't want it to overwhelm me so it was best that we motivate each other, keep our head upright, uplifted and keep fighting until the end of the game."
Women's head coach added, "I'm honored to be here because I know with seven seniors it's tough to try and find minutes, but it's been a joy to work with all seven and everybody else since the first day I got on campus."
Lady Pilots senior Kourtney Pennywell managed to tie the school's all-time points total and while she said she's honored by that accomplishment the goal is to go on and win a conference championship.