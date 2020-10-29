SHREVEPORT, La. - The LSUS Pilots men's and women's basketball teams opened their 2020-21 seasons at The Dock against Philander Smith College.
Men's
LSUS 94, Philander Smith 71, Final
Women's
LSUS 84, Philander Smith 77, Final/OT
SHREVEPORT, La. - The LSUS Pilots men's and women's basketball teams opened their 2020-21 seasons at The Dock against Philander Smith College.
Men's
LSUS 94, Philander Smith 71, Final
Women's
LSUS 84, Philander Smith 77, Final/OT
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.