LSUS Kadavion Evans

LSUS men's basketball player Kadavion Evans rises for a dunk.

SHREVEPORT, La. - The LSUS Pilots men's and women's basketball teams opened their 2020-21 seasons at The Dock against Philander Smith College.

Men's

LSUS 94, Philander Smith 71, Final

Women's

LSUS 84, Philander Smith 77, Final/OT

