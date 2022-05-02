SHREVEPORT, LA. - LSUS Baseball and the city of Shreveport was named one of the ten host sites for the 2022 NAIA Baseball National Championships Opening Round, announced by the NAIA on Monday.
The Pilots currently sit with a 47-3 record overall with a 31-2 record within the Red River Athletic Conference. They clinched the seventh regular season conference championship in program history this past Friday with a game one win over their in-state rival LSUA. The Pilots would then go on to complete the series sweep to push their winning streak to 13, the longest in the nation.
With help from the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commision, this is the second time the Pilots will host the Opening Round since the NAIA changed to the new format in 2009. They hosted the 2005 Region XIII Tournament before the new format was implemented. The Pilots hosted the Shreveport Bracket back in 2019 after winning the RRAC Regular Season and Tournament Championship en route to a 47-13 campaign. This year, the Pilots will go into the opening round as one of the top teams in the nation.
The Pilots are currently ranked No. 3 in the nation and have won the most regular games in program history this season. Their 94 percent winning percentage in conference play also set a new mark in the storied history of LSUS Baseball, and led to them being awarded the No. 1 seed in the upcoming RRAC Tournament.
The Pilots will be back in action on Friday, May 6th as they begin the RRAC Tournament as the No. 1 seed and will take on Houston-Victoria in the first round. First pitch will be at 6 p.m. CT from the Sterlington Sports Complex in Sterlington, Louisiana.
MORE INFORMATION
For more information and updates on LSUS Athletics please visit lsusathletics.com, ‘like’ us on Facebook at LSU Shreveport Athletics or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @lsus_athletics and @lsusathletics.