SHREVEPORT, La. -- Weather conditions in Shreveport forced LSUS to play well past midnight to qualify for the Red River Athletic Conference championship and it's delayed the final series as well.
Texas A&M University Texarkana and LSUS started their championship matchup Monday afternoon, but a lightning delay stopped the action in the bottom of the second with the Eagles leading the Pilots, 3-2.
It will resume Tuesday morning at 9:00 a.m. in Ruston at the Ruston Sports Complex.
The Pilots need a win for force a second game, while the Eagles only need to win once to claim the tournament championship.
