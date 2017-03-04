Courtesy: Red River Athletic Conference
LSU Shreveport earned its first ever conference title with an 86-74 victory over top-seeded Our Lady of the Lake in the championship game of the 2017 GEICO RRAC Women's Basketball Tournament at Rapides Parish Coliseum. The Pilots earned the conference's second automatic berth to the NAIA national tournament with the victory, and OLLU had already secured a spot as the regular season champion.
Courtney Randle, who was named the tournament MVP, scored a game-high 30 points, one day after leading her team with 25 in the Pilots' semifinal victory over Wiley. Randle was 6-of-9 from three-point range. LSUS had two other all-tournament performers who delivered double-double performances. Quiana Tucker scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, while RRAC Player of the Year Kourtney Pennywell accounted for 16 points and 12 boards.
LSUS built a 40-35 first-half lead as Courtney Randle scored 16 of her points and closed out the half with the last basket. LSUS was more difficult to stop in the second half as they finished by making 33-of-55 shots from the field (60.0%) and 9-of-16 from three-point range (57.9%) as a team. The Pilots built its biggest lead at 76-60 with 6:37 remaining and coasted from there.
The 15th-ranked Saints (24-8) were led by Quintianna LeShore with 18 points and 16 from Whitney Sandmann.
2017 RRAC Women's Basketball All-Tournament Team
Courtney Randle (LSU Shreveport) - MVP
Kourtney Pennywell (LSU Shreveport)
Quiana Tucker (LSU Shreveport)
Quintianna LeShore (Our Lady of the Lake)
Jessika Montalvo (Our Lady of the Lake)
Deandra Darjean (Huston-Tillotson)
Mishae Roper (Huston-Tillotson)
Alexis Bernstine (Wiley)
Sheridan Hopkins (St. Thomas)
Che'Ron Lewis (Langston)