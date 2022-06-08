SHREVEPORT, La. - A fun round of golf can lift anybody's spirits.
For Make-A-Wish recipient Max White, his outing with PGA Tour Canada pro Philip Barbaree Jr. is one that comes after a cancer diagnosis in 2019.
"It's unbelievable. I mean I never thought I'd have this much support from anyone," White says. "After everything I've been through I didn't realize how many people would be there for me and how many people actually thought about me. It's just something that not a lot of people get to experience."
Barbaree says, "Whenever I heard that he wanted to play with me, honestly, I was almost in tears because you just never think that's going to happen. Whenever I got that call it was just very humbling and I'm very honored to do it. It's not about me at all. It's all about him and his journey. I'm just glad to be a part of it."
In addition to the round with Barbaree's caddie Roy Lang III, Max is also getting a custom bag and a set of clubs.
"I was really surprised on the St. Jude bag," White explains. "I wasn't expecting to get that because they told me I wasn't going to get that, but I guess they wanted to keep it a surprise, which I am very surprised. And I love the bag.
"When I saw it for the first time as a patient, I was like, 'I need that bag.'"
Yara Elsayed Guest, Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana President and CEO, says these wishes are fulfilled because of community support and everyone gets something out of it.
"We have family members that will say it's the first time they've seen a smile on their child or teen's face in years. It's sometimes the first time the family unit has sat down and had a meal together, first time they've traveled together, first time they've had a memorable and happy experience as a family unit.
"It alters the entire family and the community that they're in so hopefully we're altering Shreveport in a happy way as well," she adds.
With health checkups on the horizon, Max is happy to have a slice of normalcy in between.
"The clubs and everything, that's not the real wish. I mean being here today is my real wish. To be here and hang out with everyone and talk to people and everything is just amazing. That's my real wish, to be alive."