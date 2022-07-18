MANY, La. - Tackett Curtis is heading to Southern Cal, but Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley might be one of the last people to find out.
"I haven't got to talk to Lincoln Riley right now because he's in Mexico on a fishing trip so he doesn't have cell service right now, but I talked to the position coach, Coach Odom, the main one that was recruiting me and Coach Grinch, the defensive coordinator. They were so excited. They were fired up about it," Curtis said.
Inside linebackers coach Brian Odom and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch joined Riley from Oklahoma and Curtis added it’s appealing to get USC back to an elite level.
"I feel like there's a lot of energy behind that program, behind USC. Right now, they're not at the top of college football, but there's a lot of energy behind them.
"They brought in a whole new staff, they joined Big Ten, the recruiting's starting to pick up so I'd like to be a part of that team that got USC back on top of college football."
Leaving Louisiana wasn’t always a guarantee and his final decision came down to more than one factor.
"When I came into this thing I was just, 'what's going to be the best fit for me? And that's where I'm going to go.' Whatever place, it doesn't matter what state it's in, that's where I'm going to go. If LSU would have been the best fit then I would have been staying in Louisiana."
Tackett credits his uncle Jess for helping in the recruiting process and said everyone is receptive of his choice. While winning another state title with Many is at the top of his list, he’s looking forward to future Saturdays in Los Angeles.
"Playing in front of that crowd at the Coliseum will be a little bit different than playing at the crowd for Many so I'm sure it'll have a little bit more energy and more excitement, so it'll be crazy. Even though Many is pretty dang good, but it'll be different and an awesome experience."
Curtis picked USC over Ohio State and Wisconsin. He is ranked as the sixth best recruit in Louisiana by 247 sports for the Class of 2023 and ESPN has Curtis as the top inside linebacker prospect.