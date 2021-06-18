MANY, La. -- Tackett Curtis is heading into his junior year of high school football and the Many free safety/linebacker is taking full advantage of the recruiting trail visiting multiple Division I programs.
"Yeah, it's really been awesome getting to see all these schools. It's been a huge dream of mine and getting to see them in real life, in person and all the wonderful coaches that are recruiting me and how much they want me, and the love they're showing me and my family has really been something special," Curtis explains.
With trips to Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Stanford and Southern Cal on the horizon, his summer schedule isn’t slowing down. His family has been along for the ride helping as extra sets of eyes and ears.
"They've been taking it in just like I have so they're telling me what they see and influencing me and at the end of the day, they want me to choose and decide and see what's best, but they're just kind of giving me extra input to help me make my decisions."
His uncle and head coach Jess Curtis has been on a few trips as well to give his nephew some extra guidance and Tackett says seeing him and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh interact was a sight to behold.
"It was something special," Curtis laughs. "It was awesome getting to see those two talk ball and get to see Coach Harbaugh. He's an awesome man and awesome coach and I never thought I'd be able to meet somebody like him and hang out with him for a day, so that was an awesome day for sure."
As the attention on Curtis grows, he says he’s finding the right balance of being a recruit and his commitment to success at Many. There’s no other word than confident to described how the Rivals Top 50 talent feels about the Tigers.
"I think I speak for the team when I say this, but we're definitely going to win another state championship and we all know it and we're all working as hard as possible to make that goal come true. We're all looking forward to it and getting back and then winning it in the Dome this year, so we're pumped and we're working."
Curtis is ranked as a four-star recruit by Rivals and 247Sports.