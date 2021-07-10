SHREVEPORT, La. -- Marcus Spears had a message for the audience at the Shreveport Convention Center.
"If you have an opportunity to infuse or inject some joy, some laughter, some feel good to somebody you know or don't know, do it."
Spears brought a lot of joy to the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Kickoff Dinner with the ESPN analyst headlining with hundreds in attendance, Saturday.
The former LSU Tiger and Dallas Cowboy was back in his home state of Louisiana to speak at the event that was unable to take place last year because of the pandemic.
Spears had his usual energy folks see on ESPN offering his opinions on the value of smaller bowls like the Indy Bowl to recalling how former LSU and current Alabama head coach Nick Saban convinced him to switch from tight end to the defensive line.
On smaller bowls:
"These bowl games are showcases for them (players). It creates a lot of opportunities. I've never been the one to be like, 'Hey, man, the college football playoff is here. Let's just play that and turn everything off.' No. There's a whole plethora of kids that need these games."
On attention for offensive players over defensive players:
"When was the last time y'all went to a game saying 'oh, I can't wait until Von Miller sacks the quarterback.' Y'all ain't do that, y'all waiting for the dudes to get the touchdowns and the quarterbacks. LSU won the national championship, defense played lights out, all y'all wanted to look at Joe Burrow smoke a cigar."
On switching from TE to DE in college:
"So he (Nick Saban) sitting there in the meeting y'all and I'm still fuming. I'm like, 'I'm playing tight end,' in my mind. And then he goes in his desk, this little slick sucker man, he goes in this desk and he pulls out two sheets of paper and he just slides them over and I'm sitting on the end of the desk. He said this paper is what tight ends make in the NFL, this is what defensive ends make. And I looked and I said, 'Coach let's try this defensive thing.'"