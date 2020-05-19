MARSHALL, Texas - The details are scarce, but Marshall athletics director and football head coach Jake Griedl welcomes the update from the UIL that limited summer workouts might begin June 8.
"I can't give you specific plans because we don't know, but I can tell you this, whatever they let us do we're going to do it. We miss our kids and I know our kids miss us and miss getting after it."
The keyword from the UIL is limited and Griedl says that's okay considering the circumstances.
"We wish that we would be able to go full blow and weight room and get into our summer activities. More than likely that's not going to be the situation. They're going to ease us into it, but we're going to take what they give us and we're going to run with it and we're going to be happy because something is better than nothing."
While no kids have been on campus, the Marshall ISD has been busy getting a multipurpose facility approved and upgrades for other sports.
"We're very, very fortunate and blessed last spring to have the people of Marshall help us raise the money for the weight room and kind of get the ball rolling and then from that point on our school board and our superintendent (Jerry Gibson) really took that vision and really started putting a plan in place. Our superintendent will tell you all the time 'our kids deserve the best.'"
Griedl says this process began when he was first interviewed last January and expects the football stadium turf to be completed very soon.
"Randy Bullock at Hellas has done an incredible job at doing that and ultimately they're replacing that field out there and it's definitely the best in East Texas and I'm hard-pressed to find a prettier field in the state."
Plans to change the start of the season in August are not on the books yet and with their normal schedule pushed back, Griedl wants his players to focus on what's most important.
"As Texas continues to improve and open up we just want our kids to continue to stay safe and just practice simple hygiene. That can prevent a lot of this stuff. Along with that, we've been pushing the fact that they need to stay on top of their grades. This is not summer," Griedl explains.
"We've been sending workouts to them, we've been doing Zoom workouts three days a week with our head strength coach throughout all the athletic programs. We've been doing enough to keep them active and hopefully maintain what we had going in the offseason, but most importantly it's just about staying safe right now and taking care of their classwork so that when we do get back there aren't any distractions and we can hit the ground running."
Griedl says he expects the softball and baseball field upgrades to be completed around the normal time kids return for the fall semester.
He adds that the multipurpose facility for football, soccer, band and other activities will hopefully be done by late October or November.