Former SMU running backs coach Claude Mathis was only going to leave his college post for the perfect opportunity. So when Marshall ISD superintendent Dr. Jerry Gibson left a message, Mathis knew he had to call him back.
Today at the Y.A. Tittle Fieldhouse, Marshall introduced their next athletic director and head football coach. Mathis has coached the Mustang backs for the last two seasons and was the head coach at DeSoto High for seven years before that.
Returning to the high school ranks for Mathis was an easy decision and he said he wants to make an impact in every sport immediately.
"I'm not coming in here to just win district titles. No, we're coming in here to win state championships. This is what the town expects, This is what the community expects. This is what these kids expect and this is what I expect. And it's not bragging or anything like that, it's just expectations are high. I want to win. I want to win now, Will it happen? I hope so, but I think it will happen because of the great kids we have on this district and the great coaches that we're going to have on the staff," Mathis said.
Because of the track and field season Mathis won't officially meet with the football team until Tuesday.