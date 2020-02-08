HUNTINGTON, W. Va. – Louisiana Tech had a chance to pull off a Derric Jean-like win from four years ago inside the Cam Henderson Center, but the game ended up going into overtime where Marshall was able to come away with the 83-79 win on Saturday.
With the game tied at 68-68 and five seconds remaining in regulation, DaQuan Bracey drove the length of the court but was not able to get his shot off in time for a potential game-winner.
In the extra frame, the matchup was tied up on two more occasions. That was before Jarrod West of Marshall (12-13, 6-6 C-USA) hit a contested three-pointer, the 13th of the game for the Herd, to go up four. Add on three late free throws and LA Tech (17-7, 8-4 C-USA) was outscored, 15-11, in OT.
“Every game is a game of runs,” said head coach Eric Konkol. “We took a lead in the first half, but Marshall came storming back in the last two minutes of the half. It kept going back and forth. I thought we played really hard and we had opportunities. But, we are making too many mistakes with the basketball and even without it. We’ve got to be able to limit those better.”
The Bulldogs had the upper-hand in the early going, building as much as a 12-point lead in the first half. And it was the big-man duo of Mubarak Muhammed and Andrew Gordon making this happen.
Muhammed finished with his sixth double-double of the season with 12 points and 12 rebounds while Gordon came off the bench to post a season-high 12 points and 8 boards.
They combined to score the first 11 points for the ‘Dogs and Gordon made a layup to give the squad a 31-20 advantage with 2:06 left in the first stanza, but the Herd went on a 10-2 run to be down just four (31-27) at the midway point.
“I thought those guys were really good,” said Konkol. “I thought they really impacted the game, giving us a big lift. I was happy for those guys for playing well.”
LA Tech went up by double figures again at 51-41 with 11:50 remaining, but the Herd went on another run. They ended up going up, 62-58, making 11 of 12 field goals during the stretch.
The Bulldogs fought back and even took a three-point lead at one point. The game-tying bucket that sent it into overtime came from Mikel Beyers who got an offensive rebound and putback. The forward finished with 24 points, making six threes (came in having made 11 total this season).
Four other LA Tech players joined Muhammed and Gordon in double figures – Kalob Ledoux (16), JaColby Pemberton (12), Amorie Archibald (11) and Bracey (10). The team shot 46 percent from the field, but the turnovers proved costly again with a total of 18.
“The turnovers are concerning,” said Konkol. “This has not been a part of who we are. We’ve got to really take a look at the tape and see where those turnovers are coming from and how we can help our players. It’s a challenge because you want to play aggressively, but it is an issue we have to get fixed.”
West had a game-high 25 points and Taevion Kinsey recorded 19 for Marshall.
LA Tech will return home to take on FIU on Thursday, Feb. 13 inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+.
