Mason Welch Alex Anderson

Mason Welch (left) and KTBS Sports Director Alex Anderson.

SHREVEPORT, La. - The awards banquet for nearly a dozen scholarship recipients from the National Football Foundation S.M. McNaughton Chapter of Northwest Louisiana was held at East Ridge Country Club, Thursday.

North DeSoto's Hunter Addison took home the National Scholar Athlete Award with eight others also receiving honors.

Northwood's Mason Welch was selected for the KTBS and Johnny's Pizza Scholar Athlete Scholarship Award. He spoke about being more than a football player.

"Obviously, it's awesome to be on the record wall and to be remembered as one of the best quarterbacks in Northwood history. I mean that's awesome to have all those things, but more importantly, I want to be remembered as a person who was the same person everyday, who had a good attitude and who treated other people the right way and who lived out the calling that God put on their heart," Welch said.

The full list of scholarship recipients is below:

Hunter Addison - North DeSoto High School

Fred Benjamin - Green Oaks High School

Elijah Harper - Red River High School

Christian Jones - C.E. Byrd High School

Blake Loring - West Monroe High School

Adam Parker - St. Mary's High School

Peyton Polk - Haughton High School

Kam Robinson - Captain Shreve High School

Hayden Rolfe - Logansport High School

Mason Welch - Northwood High School

