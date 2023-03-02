SHREVEPORT, La. - The awards banquet for nearly a dozen scholarship recipients from the National Football Foundation S.M. McNaughton Chapter of Northwest Louisiana was held at East Ridge Country Club, Thursday.
North DeSoto's Hunter Addison took home the National Scholar Athlete Award with eight others also receiving honors.
Northwood's Mason Welch was selected for the KTBS and Johnny's Pizza Scholar Athlete Scholarship Award. He spoke about being more than a football player.
"Obviously, it's awesome to be on the record wall and to be remembered as one of the best quarterbacks in Northwood history. I mean that's awesome to have all those things, but more importantly, I want to be remembered as a person who was the same person everyday, who had a good attitude and who treated other people the right way and who lived out the calling that God put on their heart," Welch said.
The full list of scholarship recipients is below:
Hunter Addison - North DeSoto High School
Fred Benjamin - Green Oaks High School
Elijah Harper - Red River High School
Christian Jones - C.E. Byrd High School
Blake Loring - West Monroe High School
Adam Parker - St. Mary's High School
Peyton Polk - Haughton High School
Kam Robinson - Captain Shreve High School
Hayden Rolfe - Logansport High School
Mason Welch - Northwood High School