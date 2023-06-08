SHREVEPORT, La. - The defending TBL champion Shreveport Mavericks lost to the Potawatomi Fire in game one of their best-of-three conference semifinal series, 121-108, Thursday at the Centenary Gold Dome.
The Fire were led in points by Terry Maston with 38. Deshawn Munson was second on the team with 31 points.
The Mavericks' leading scorer was Kadavion Evans with 30. Behind him was Tyronne Jordan with 24 points.
Shreveport looks to keep the season alive Saturday in game two with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m. at FireLake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma.