When Parkway High was in the market for a new head football coach, the Panthers administration didn't look far for their replacement. Parkway assistant Neil May had long-awaited the day he would become a head coach, he believes it was worth the wait.
"When I walked in the door that night, I opened my door and my wife and my daughter break out in the Parkway fight song. I don't know if that would have happened with anybody else," mused May.
Neil May has called south Bossier home for the last twenty years. And when Parkway began their search for a head football coach, the long-time assistant says his bond with the community set him apart from the competition.
"There's a connection there with me because I've been there for twenty years. I'm raising my kids in that community just like anybody else because I love to live there. I think people look and they see a connection with me," explained May.
But the most important connection for May is the one with his players. Something he's shown in his eight years as the head coach of the Lady Panther softball team.
"A lot of these kids I've seen grow up since they are eight years old. I've watched then throw, catch, pitch, and hit since they were little bitty. These girls are very special to me. That was one of the hardest things when I took this job, knowing at some point I had to walk away," said May.
After this season, May will walk away focusing solely on football. But as he prepares to leave his Lady Panthers, he's continuing to teach them important life lessons.
"I told the girls whenever I accepted the job, coach May has always told you to chase your dreams. This has always been my dream. I've been an assistant football coach for 17 years serving people over me. For me not to go reach and grasp this dream, I don't think I would be doing these girls a service," described May.
Now May goes from coaching high school girls, to leading two of the state's top football recruits. When asked how he plans to handle coaching two superstars, May tells the story of the morning after he got the job.
"I teach in B-164 at Parkway. Every morning there's a lady named miss Irene, she's a custodian. Every day I walk by her and say something nice to her, she says something nice to me. One of the most special things that morning was for her to walk up to me and give me a hug and say she was proud of me. My parents always told me to treat the custodian, the principal, the cafeteria worker, and the mayor all the same. With Marshall, Rogers, all the kids on my team, I want them to all understand how important they are," said May.
And don't worry Parkway fans, May intends to keep the same high flying offense we are all accustomed to. When it comes to handling the rest of his coaching staff, May says he will lean on his 17 years of experience as an assistant.
"The staff that we have and I'm going to bring in a couple of guys, I'm going to put my trust and faith in them. I'm not going to try to hold them back. I'm going to let them fly. I never wanted anyone to hold me back whenever I became a coordinator," explained May.
And the people of south Bossier are hoping this attitude will have them singing that Parkway fight song all the way to the Superdome.