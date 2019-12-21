SHREVEPORT, La. - The Hurricanes have made landfall in Shreveport.
Head coach Manny Diaz brings his 6-6 squad to the Ark-La-Tex in hopes of ending their season with a winning record as they face Louisiana Tech the day after Christmas.
Diaz was the defensive coordinator for Louisiana Tech in 2014 and knows this area pretty well. At his press availability Sunday, Diaz told the story of what he remembers the last time he made his way through the city.
"Actually what's really ironic is that when we played my last game at Louisiana Tech, [it] was the Heart of Dallas Bowl and that was on [December] 26th and then we were driving back to Ruston, and it's funny, I remember driving right by I-20, right by the Independence Bowl and Miami and South Carolina's buses were pulling into the Independence Bowl that same day so kind of full circle."
Miami and LA Tech are set for December 26 at 3:00 p.m.