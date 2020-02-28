Some of football's biggest names have come to speak on Grambling's campus, Urban Meyer, Nick Saban and now Michael Vick, who had some knowledge of the history at GSU, but actually being on campus provides a different perspective.
"Yeah it's crazy. Like I say, so much rich tradition. So much history goes into where we're at right now and where we stand. Stemming from the great Eddie (Robinson) to Doug Williams and beyond. I think the people who work here, the administration, they take pride in what they do and I think that stems from great leadership and we all know where it came from so I'm inspired."
For as many detractors as Vick has, he has plenty of supporters. Head coach Broderick Fobbs is one of them and he sees the value of the lessons that Vick can give to his players, "We're in the business of coaching young student-athletes and any time you're in the business of coaching young people you're always teaching and this is another teachable moment for our players. A lot of our kids come up the same way that he came up and they can kind of learn a lot from his story and learn what do and what not to do. So we're so excited that he blessed us with the opportunity to come here and share and really kind of teach our young people about doing things the right way."
While Vick couldn't give any specifics on what he wanted to say to the football team, he did give us a broad outline, "Being committed to excellence. Doing you job on a day-to-day basis, being committed to it and being 100 percent focus in everything that you do and not just on the field, but off the field. Something along those lines and I think as football players they'll understand that you got to wake up every day and be competitive and be a go-getter and be ready to go get it."
Vick says he can't remember the last time he was in the state of Louisiana, but it was probably playing against the New Orleans Saints.