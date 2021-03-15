SHREVEPORT, La. - Mike Suggs has retired as head coach of the C.E. Byrd Yellow Jackets football team.
Suggs has been the head coach at Byrd since 1998 compiling an overall record of 167-89 for the most wins in school history. He has coached in and around the Shreveport area for 35 years, with 31 at Byrd in some capacity winning six district championships as head coach.
The Yellow Jackets are coming off an undefeated regular season and an appearance in the 2020 LHSAA Division I championship game where they lost to Catholic-B.R.
Byrd also reached the Div. I title game in 2013 where the lost to Archbishop Rummel.
Suggs made the announcement Monday morning on the Tim Fletcher Show.