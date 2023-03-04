MINDEN, La. - L'Jarius Sneed is a Super Bowl champion.
The Minden native received a hero's welcome Saturday as his hometown hosted a parade for his accomplishment with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Thousands came out to show their support for Sneed and line up for autographs after the festivities concluded.
The former Louisiana Tech Bulldog and Minden Crimson Tide star was appreciative of the support and spoke to the crowd after the parade.
"Thank y'all for coming out here and supporting me," Sneed said to the gathered crowd. "Sitting right here, y'all could have been somewhere doing anything else."
Sneed just completed his third year in the NFL where the Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII.