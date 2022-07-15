MINDEN, La. - The next big name in sports talk might not be old enough to drive, but Davis Edwards, or T-Bubba, isn’t afraid to let you know his passion about sports.
"Well, I really like talking and I love sports, so we just put it together and then we thought of this and I was like yeah we're going to do it," Edwards explained.
But how did he get the name T-Bubba?
"So, my name is Bubba. Everybody calls me Bubba, and then my dad has friends named Bubba. The "tee" in French means little so I was like 'dad has friends named Bubba, so I'm little Bubba.' T-Bubba, and then it just stuck with me."
His YouTube channel, T-Bubba’s Sports Talk, features interviews with professional athletes like Brandon Wilson and Heisman trophy winner Charlie Ward, but it’s more than just sit-down conversations.
"Funny, cool. Just fun to watch."
T-Bubba likes football, basketball and racing dirt bikes, but hopes to really pursue a career behind the mic.
"I'd say that I'm not shy at all, but I started being like this when I was in like 2nd grade, I just started being like this and then I couldn't stop. All I love to do is talk."
Now in the 6th grade, T-Bubba added talking about sports is an outlet that suits him best.
"I just think it's a way where I can be me. Like in riding, it's a me sport, like I do what I want to do and I just race and have fun. And then football, I like working with my brothers like doing what we need to do to win. It's just football and sports and all that, I just love it."
To see T-Bubba's YouTube content follow this link.