SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Mudbugs have their spot in the playoffs secure with two games left in the regular season.
The only thing of consequence now for the NAHL South Division first place Bugs is finding out who'll they'll matchup against in the first round.
"It's pretty exciting. This weekend Lone Star at home, yeah it's fun, but everyone's kind of ready to get into playoffs and really get going into that so we're all excited," forward Billy Feczko says.
Before they can worry about that though, they need to finish strong against division rival Lone Star. The Brahmas are second in the standings and games tend to be more physical.
Head coach Jason Campbell and forward Jacob Onstott believe it's about finding the right balance of ice time and style of play heading into the postseason.
"Yeah we just got to treat it like any other weekend," Onstott says. "We can't blow it off and just not really worry about it. We have to treat it like any other game and be ready to go."
Campbell says, "When you start taking days off and stuff like that you just kind of let your guard down a little bit and your intensity level drops and then you're not really prepared and firing on all cylinders.
"So we're just trying to be careful about giving guys a rest and the proper healing and mental rest that they need to make sure that we're all sharp and ready to go."
Puck drop between the Mudbugs and Brahmas for Friday and Saturday is set for 7:11 p.m. at George's Pond.