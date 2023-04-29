SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Mudbugs beat the Lone Star Brahmas 3-2 in overtime in game four of their NAHL South Division best-of-five series Saturday.
The series is now all-square at two games a piece.
Drake Morse was credited with the overtime winner with 19:59 played in OT.
The game was tied at two at the end of regulation with the goal scorers listed as Jaden Goldie and Drake Morse.
The fifth and decisive game five will be played Monday at The NYTEX Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, TX