BLAINE, Minn. -- The Shreveport Mudbugs beat the Maine Nordiques 5-1 in game two of their best-of-three series to advance the Robertson Cup Finals.
Braiden Dorfman scored twice in the first, Billy Feczko and David Breazeale each scored in the second as the Mudbugs held a 4-0 lead after two periods.
Maine's Stefan Owens found the net in the third, but Dawson Sciarrino scored with 12:38 off the clock to regain a four-goal lead for Shreveport.
The Mudbugs will face the Aberdeen Wings for the NAHL Championship Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.