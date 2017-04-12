It's playoff time in Shreveport as the Mudbugs are set to host division rival Corpus Christi at George's Pond, Friday.
In the team's first season back in operation it's gone about as smooth as the organization could have hoped for as the Bugs have an opportunity to take control of the best-of-five series with the first two games on their home ice.
Shreveport has racked up 18 wins at the Hirsch this season and head coach Karlis Zurnis hoped number 19 comes in front of a packed house.
"That's why you play. You play 60 games to get to this point. We're fortunate enough to be here just kind of ready to get going on it and again it's just a prepartation week, but obviously the intensity is higher. Everybody is excited about it so I just hope these guys, they've done a lot of work and I just hope on that the fans appreciate and come out and support and I just think it's good for the community," Zirnis said.
Forward Kieran Durgan added, "For sure everybody kind of recognizes it's playoffs. It's a different atmosphere, it's a whole other animal so there's just that extra focus. It's louder on the ice now, guys are moving the puck faster. We're just talking more so I think you know you rack up few good few days of those going into game one you're looking pretty strong."
The puck drops Friday and Saturday beginning at 7:11 p.m.