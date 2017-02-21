The finish line is in sight for the Shreveport Mudbugs as they have reached the final stretch of the regular season. As you would imagine, each game is beginning to take on a little more meaning and they've got two big ones this weekend when the Bugs welcome Odessa to The George.
The Mudbugs are right in the thick of the playoff race, while the Jackalopes are on the outside looking in. Shreveport expects a hungry opponent Friday and one that took three out of four points away from first place Lone Star last week, "Any time you can cause a little separation between the teams out of playoffs and the teams in, it's obviously huge to secure your spot. Obviously, getting the points are big to get home ice as much as we can in the playoffs," said captain Steven Mather.
The Bugs are also expecting two physical games from their division rival, "They're a team that's scrappy. They are going to challenge us physically. They are an older team. When you look at their roster, most of their guys are 20 year olds with a little more physicality to their game because they think they can push their weight around. We've got to be ready for that," added head coach Karlis Zirnis.
Shreveport and Odessa kick off their two game set Friday. The puck drops at 7:11.