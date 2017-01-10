The Shreveport Mudbugs return to George's Pond this weekend for a three game set with Topeka.
The Bugs are currently third in the NAHL's South Division and have a good chance to pick up some points against a Roadrunner team coming in on a seven game losing streak.
You can bet Shreveport is glad to be back in the Hirsch this weekend as they've posted an impressive 10-4 record at home through the first half of the season, "It's a home ice advantage for us. The building is rocking, the glass is banging, it's loud, all the chants, and everything else. I just believe it's one of the coolest buildings to play in junior hockey. From the atmosphere to just how vintage the building is," said head coach Karlis Zirnis.
The Mudbug players also appreciate their arena, "There's so much history to it with the fans. It just gets loud. It feels like everyone is around you the whole game. The stands are a little off the rink, but it feels like everybody is just on top of you. The energy in that rink comes off the players and the fans. It's just amazing," added goaltender Johnny Roberts.
The Bugs kick off the weekend against Topeka Thursday, January 12th at 7:11pm.
On Friday, Shreveport will retire the jersey of legendary goalie Ken Carroll.