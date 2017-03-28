The Shreveport Mudbugs return to the Hirsch this weekend for the final home series of the regular season, a two game set that is loaded with postseason implications.
In a potential first round playoff preview with Corpus Christi, the Bugs have a chance to secure that second seed and, most importantly, home ice advantage in the playoffs.
"It would be huge for us just to gain some confidence against Corpus. It's a reality, we haven't done that well against them this season. It's not for a lack of effort, they have just stuck to their gameplan more than we have. I think we'll be ready for them this weekend. We know how big it is. If we can send a message to them now, it will bode well for the playoffs," said Mudbugs defenseman Croix Evingson.
"Say we sweep them, they're going to be kind of scared to play us. They're going to be a little timid and we're going to have all of th confidence going in. Hopefully that will help us," added Mudbugs defenseman Brendon Gysbers.
"Corpus Christi is a mighty difficult team, they've played some really good hockey against us. If we focus on what we can control, that's been our formula through the first 50 plus games so far and that will be our formula down the stretch," explained Mudbugs assistant head coach Francis Anazlone.
The crowd support has been great for the Mudbugs all season. If history tells us anything, it will be even better when they are here for the playoffs.