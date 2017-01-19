Ever since the Mudbugs made their return to Shreveport, they have made it a point to honor the players from the previous years who made their impact on this community. Last week, the Bugs retired the jersey of legendary goalie Ken Carroll.
"The greatest goalie in the CHL was Ken Carroll. One of the greatest people in the community is Ken Carroll," said one Mudbugs fan.
"Kenny is the guy you want your kid to emulate," added another fan.
"He personifies what a Mudbug player is," described a Mudbugs fan.
"What does Ken Carroll mean to you?" asked the reporter.
"Mudbugs hockey," answered a fan.
17 years ago a young goaltender from Oil City, Ontario made his way to Shreveport to play between the pipes for the Mudbugs. The franchise was always known for strong play in net, but the fans had never seen anything quite like Ken Carroll.
"Coming in here I didn't know what to expect. I knew Chad Lang was here and I knew of the Kevin St. Pierres and the Hugo Hamlins before me. I was trying to fill some shoes I didn't know I could fill," explained Carroll.
Not only did Carroll fill those shoes in his nine years as a Mudbugs, he set the standard in the crease, winning rookie of the year, most outstanding goaltender awards, and of course contributing to some of those banners you see flying in the Hirsch. But he was known for much more than his work on the ice and anyone around the Mudbugs organization has their own story about the guy they call Superman.
"Never will forget one night on Thanksgiving he came over to the house to drink hockey and gave me a jersey. It's the one I'm wearing tonight and it's very special to me," said Mudbugs fan Kevin Waldrop.
"If you're a Mudbug fan and have been for any time at all, you know Kenny Carroll. You know number 34, you know Superman. He's my baby," added Mudbugs fan Cindy Waldrop.
"He came in his first year and just blew everything wide open," described Mudbugs fan Juanita Nugent.
"I know kids that would watch every move that he made. Every time he talked, he was listened to," said Chuck Cloutier.
Growing up as a young goaltender in Shreveport, I was one of those kids lucky enough to have a role model like Kenny and I wasn't alone. Carroll also played a huge role in the life of another fellow goalie, the late George Cloutier.
"He probably doesn't even realize the impact that he had. To hear guys like you say he made an impact on you, George, and then to see number 34 jerseys in the stand. He didn't do it for the accolades. He did it because he thought it was the right thing to do while he was here," said Cloutier.
Now the Hirsch Coliseum will permanently display the number 34, but people such as the Cloutiers have been wearing it for much longer.
"To me, every day 34 is in my life. Kenny is 34. To see him get his diligence to get him where he needs to be in everyone's life, that's up in the rafters. Kenny is the man," explained Cloutier.