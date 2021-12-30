SHREVEPORT, La. - After a slow start in the first three months of the season, December has been kind to the Mudbugs as they've rattled off six straight wins.
"It's a little refreshing, you know? We were in some games, but we just weren't able to finish it off so we were in a process of learning how to win," head coach Jason Campbell says. "It's nice to learn while winning, but we did the best we could on that losing skid to try to keep getting better, keep getting better. So far up to this point, that's paid off with the little six game winning streak. That's just enough to kind of put us back in the mix."
One of the keys in that success is Garrett Steele, who is third on the team in total points (17) and tied for first in goals scored (8).
"I've really just kind of been trying to keep my head strong, keep going the way I've been playing, keep playing good D zone and it really has just kind of paid off," Steele explains. "I've had really good line mates throughout the whole year and it's been awesome."
Campbell adds, "He's been great since day one being a Mudbug. This year he's taken on more responsibility as our captain. So that puts a lot of responsibility on him off the ice, on the ice, but for him, his game hasn't really changed.
"He's just a hard working kid that can play physical. He has a great shot and he doesn't really take anything for granted. You know, he just comes to work every day."
The Mudbugs will try to close out the month undefeated as they host NAHL South Division leader New Mexico, Friday night at George's Pond. Puck drops is set for 7:11 p.m.