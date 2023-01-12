SHREVEPORT, La. - After some early season struggles the Shreveport Mudbugs (18-10-2-2) are playing their best hockey. Head coach Jason Campbell says that's a by-product of a consistent message and players executing the game plan.
"I would say the biggest shift is just in the win column," Campbell explains. "We haven't really changed the message or the systems or anything like that, guys have just finally found a way to kind of gel with each other and connect and we've reaped the benefits in the win column."
Winners of 11 of their last 12, Campbell adds that the team needs to maintain their fire and display some of that on gameday the same way they do at practice.
"Just keeping the right focus, you've won some, but we lost some in the beginning, too, and you just have to stay focused on what got you here and you can't take your foot off the gas pedal. Our guys haven't.
"We had special teams practice this morning, but there was a lot of intensity out there. Guys are on the verge of fighting because they're competing that hard. That's what we need from our guys. They need to be dialed in. They need to practice hard so they're ready to play hard when the weekends come."
The Mudbugs host an Oklahoma City squad this weekend that's beaten them three times out of four games so Shreveport is going to try and reverse that trend.
Game time for their Friday matchup at George's Pond is set for 7:11 p.m.