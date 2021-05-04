SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Shreveport Mudbugs are at the Hirsch Coliseum for the rest of the regular season and the first place Bugs are close to locking up the NAHL South division crown.
All they need is one point over the next four games to secure home ice for the first two rounds and that seems likely to happen.
Shreveport faces Amarillo this weekend and the Bugs hold a seven-game win streak against the Bulls.
While they would like to handle the job Friday night, the team believes it's more about how they play than the end result.
"Obviously we know that's on the table, but we're not going to change our game in any way. We're just going to go out and do what we usually do and play our best and hopefully get the two points," former Braiden Dorman says.
Head coach Jason Campbell feels, "In the long run it'd be great to do that, but our focus is how are we going to play the game. Can we learn from last weekend and from all the game previous to this? And the stuff we've been harping on all year.
"Are we just going to be able to put a simple, hard hockey game together where we're playing as a team unit and nobody's worried about anything individually."
The Bugs and Bulls begin their two-game series Friday at 7:00 p.m. from George's Pond.