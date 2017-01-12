The Mudbugs return to the Hirsch Thursday to kick off a three-game home-stand. For many of the players who are primarily from the north, they've come to love the game atmosphere that Louisiana hockey fans provide, something they weren't expecting when they became Mudbugs.
"I was playing in this league last year with a team from Minnesota and I remember we were in the locker room and someone goes they just got a new expansion team in Shreveport, LA and I was like, Louisiana?! I'm really happy to be here. It's a better situation overall."
"I'll be honest when I got the call to come down here, I was like wait, hockey in Louisiana. It's been amazing, been way better than any fans. When I played in Wisconsin, there were no fans there and you would think that's a hockey city. But here, it is a hockey city now. I love it," added goalie John Roberts.