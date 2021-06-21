BLAINE, Minn. -- The Robertson Cup semifinals could not have gone better for the Mudbugs as they dominated Maine to secure their spot in the final. Whatever confidence they gained from those wins, now transitions to the most important 60 minutes of the season.
"We play a good first game against Maine, we play an even better game, a second game, knowing that that was a much bigger game and obviously now this is just the biggest game of them all," head coach Jason Campbell says.
The Bugs face an Aberdeen Wings team that set the NAHL record for most wins and points and led the league in goals during the regular season. Shreveport is the underdog, but head coach Jason Campbell has yet to play that up with his squad.
"We don't have to reinvent the wheel just because we're playing in the championship game. We're playing a somewhat unfamiliar team, but again, you can't just turn your entire game around in two days."
The fan support in Fogerty Arena for the Mudbugs has been a storyline of its own with a passionate base making the trip to Minnesota, but the Wings can counter with a vocal set of supporters as well.
"Aberdeen draws very well. They've got a great fan base and they're loud and they're proud so it's going to be rocking here tomorrow night. It's going to be a lot of fun. To be a junior hockey player in this atmosphere, both teams are going to be on cloud nine in my opinion."
Soupy says he “kind of flies by the seat of his pants” when it comes to pregame speeches and usually draws inspiration from conversations with Mudbugs staff or a Bible verse that was sent via his daughter. By tomorrow evening, he’ll let the words flow.
"Usually something just comes up and that's what I expect will happen again for this game, but for the most part we got to stick to our guns and the rest will take care of itself."
Game time is set for Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. on Hockey TV.