Courtesy: Shreveport Mudbugs
The Mudbugs got on the board first in the first when Alex Spencer put an innocent wrister on net which somehow found its way into the back of the net for his first goal of the year. Bugs went up early 1-0 before Corpus Christi tied it up on the powerplay later in the period.
Johnny Roberts stole the show in the 2nd period as he made a few brilliant saves to keep the game tied at 1 after two periods of play.
Both teams were unable to score in the third period causing the game to go into sudden death OT for the first time in this series.
Brad Power scored at 3:41 of overtime to end the Mudbugs season. The puck apparently deflected off a defensemen in front of Roberts and trickled past the red line as the net got dislodged afterwards.
The Ice Rays beat the Mudbugs, 2-1 to sweep Shreveport, 3-0.