Mudbugs

Ryan Waltman (21) celebrates his goal in the first period.

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Mudbugs trailed the Amarillo Bulls 3-1 after one period, but scored three goals in the third to win 4-3.

Carson Nichols scored the game-winner with less than two minutes remaining in the game.

