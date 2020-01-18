Mudbugs storm back in the third period to tame Bulls, 4-3 Jan 18, 2020 35 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ryan Waltman (21) celebrates his goal in the first period. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Mudbugs trailed the Amarillo Bulls 3-1 after one period, but scored three goals in the third to win 4-3.Carson Nichols scored the game-winner with less than two minutes remaining in the game. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Amarillo Bulls Shreveport Mudbugs Carson Nichols Sport Goal Shreveport La. Third Period Load comments 3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth +3 Diabetics risk missing signs of vision loss +5 Oldest son of Country Music legend Merle Haggard carrying on father's music legacy +4 US 79 improvements at halfway point; busy intersection gets a major investment +3 Caddo faring better after reforms to Industry Tax Exemption Program +2 Viral video shows unsanitary conditions at Shreveport restaurant One year later: Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins reflects on his first year Loading... Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMom still searching for daughter missing in Shreveport one year laterSabine Parish pastor accused of child crueltyBossier City oil and gas owner, company indicted for harboring aliensBossier City police ID victim in deadly shooting on I-220Inside ATM ripped off from local truck stopOldest son of Country Music legend Merle Haggard carrying on father's music legacyWebster Parish nonprofit owner sentenced to prison for $1 M theftLSU probing Beckham's apparent on-field payments to playersCity of Shreveport appeals ruling in water billing lawsuitsMaverick Gaming to purchase Shreveport's Eldorado casino Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Online Poll What type of New Year’s Resolution will you be making? You voted: Save money Live a healthier lifestyle Improve work performance Improve relationships Other I don't make resolutions Vote View Results Back