OKLAHOMA CITY - The Shreveport Mudbugs held a 1-0 lead after the first period, but Oklahoma scored five unanswered goals to beat the Bugs 5-1 Saturday in game two of their NAHL South Finals series.
Niklas Miller found the back of the net with six seconds remaining in the first period.
Oklahoma tied it at one in the second period with a power play goal by Drew Sutton with a little more than five minutes into the period.
It remained knotted at one until the Warriors scored three goals in a six minute span in the third.
Shreveport looks to avoid elimination in game three May 12 at George's Pond.