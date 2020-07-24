SHREVEPORT, La. - While Louisiana is under Phase Two guidelines, Shreveport Mudbugs general manager Scott Muscutt says there won't be Mudbugs hockey.
"Our business model depends on the great fans that we have and if we can't have fans unfortunately we can't have hockey in the building," Muscutt explains.
He adds while they could practice at some point and hold their youth program, it's not feasible financially.
"We unfortunately, we don't have those television contracts that pay us to operate. For us to exist and to pay our utility bills and all that kind of stuff, we just have to have fans in the building."
The Mudbugs have four division opponents in Texas that would be able to operate this fall - something that leaves the Bugs behind.
"Right now the state of Texas is going, so all of those teams that are in our conference, they're all going to be able to play," Muscutt states. "We would have to wait for our governing body to say 'hey, you guys can go ahead and have fans in your building for us to have games here.'"
A decrease in positive cases and death from Covid will increase the likelihood of a return to the ice and Muscutt is hopeful with the season normally set for September.
"I really think that we won't get any later than that first week or second weekend of October. I feel really strongly about that. I think that we'll have it all together by then. The league (NAHL) has been meeting. There's a lot of minds that all want to make this work.
"I think it's really just going to come down to what the governing bodies will allow the state to do and if we get to Phase Three and the requirements for Phase Three don't change - it's game on."
