Australian Open Day Two: Order of play and how to watch Novak Djokovic and Ons Jabeur begin their tournaments

Novak Djokovic is the odds on favorite for the men's title at the Australian Open this year and he will begin the tournament against Spain's Roberto Carballés Baena, seeking a record-equaling 22nd grand slam and 10th Australian title.
Meanwhile, women's world No. 2 Ons Jabeur is in action in the match beforehand, as she aims to better the two grand slam finals she reached last season, while USA's Sloane Stephens takes on Russia's Anna Potapova on Court 7.
Rod Laver Arena
From 7pm ET
Aryna Sabalenka (5) vs. Tereza Martincova
Katherine Sebov vs. Caroline Garcia (4)
Matteo Berrettini (13) vs. Andy Murray
From 3am ET
Tamara Zidansek vs. Ons Jabeur (2)
Roberto Carballés Baena vs. Novak Djokovic (4)
Margaret Court Arena
From 7pm ET
Garbiñe Muguruza vs. Elise Mertens (26)
Xiyu Wang vs. Karolina Pliskova (30)
Tomas Machac vs. Casper Ruud (2)
From 3am ET
Viktoriya Tomova vs. Belinda Bencic (12)
Yu Hsiou Hsu vs. Alex de Minaur (22)
John Cain Arena
From 7pm ET
Andrey Rublev (5) vs. Dominic Thiem
Not before 9pm ET
Taylor Fritz (8) vs. Nikoloz Basilashvili
Maryna Zanevska vs. Veronika. Kudermetova (9)
Not before 3am ET
Kia Arena
From 7pm ET
Filip Krajinovic vs. Holger Rune (9)
1573 Arena
Not before 1am ET
Juan Pablo Varillas vs. Alexander Zverev (12)
Court 7
From 7pm ET
Sloane Stephens vs. Anastasia Potapova
How to watch
Here is how you can watch all the day's tennis wherever you are:
Australia: Nine & Stan Sport
Brazil: ESPN International
Canada: TSN / RDS
Germany: Eurosport
Mexico: ESPN International
UK: Eurosport
US: ESPN, Tennis Channel
