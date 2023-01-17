Novak Djokovic dispelled any concerns that the lingering hamstring injury which has hampered him since last week would affect his performances at the Australian Open, as the world No. 5 battled past Spain's Roberto Carballés Baena 6-3 6-4 6-0 in the opening round in Melbourne.

It was certainly a stern opening test for Djokovic, as world No. 75 Carballés Baena proved a gritty and determined opponent for the opening two sets.

However, Djokovic eventually broke Carballés Baena's resistance with a truly stunning third set of tennis to get his quest for a record-extending 10th Australian Open title off to the best possible start.

More to follow...

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0



Recommended for you

Load comments