Novak Djokovic dispelled any concerns that the lingering hamstring injury which has hampered him since last week would affect his performances at the Australian Open, as the world No. 5 battled past Spain's Roberto Carballés Baena 6-3 6-4 6-0 in the opening round in Melbourne.
It was certainly a stern opening test for Djokovic, as world No. 75 Carballés Baena proved a gritty and determined opponent for the opening two sets.
However, Djokovic eventually broke Carballés Baena's resistance with a truly stunning third set of tennis to get his quest for a record-extending 10th Australian Open title off to the best possible start.
More to follow...
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.