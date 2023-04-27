Brittney Griner thanked the media for its coverage while she was detained in Russia and for the exposure it provided to help her get back to the United States.
The two-time Olympic gold-medalist spent nearly 300 days in Russian custody following her detention in February 2022 and then being sentenced to nine years in prison under drug-smuggling charges after authorities in the country found cannabis oil in her luggage.
