Carolina Panthers select QB Bryce Young with first pick of NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers have selected University of Alabama quarterback and 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young with the first pick of the NFL Draft.
The California native was graded as the NFL's fourth-highest player overall in the draft and the highest-rated quarterback, earning himself comparisons to future Hall of Famer Drew Brees.
NFL analyst Lance Zierlein describes Young as a "full-field reader whose confident demeanor on the field oozes off the tape but never becomes unbridled cockiness."
The next four picks belong to the Houston Texans, the Arizona Cardinals, the Indianapolis Colts and the Seattle Seahawks.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
