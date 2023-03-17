The Champions League has been whittled down to just eight contestants as the remaining teams found out their quarterfinal fate in Friday's draw at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.
After comfortably dispatching Liverpool in the previous round, holder Real Madrid was drawn against another English club in Chelsea as Los Blancos look to win their 15th European Cup.
Draw in full:
Real Madrid vs. Chelsea
Benfica vs. Inter Milan
Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich
AC Milan vs. Napoli
More to follow...
