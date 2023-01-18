Coco Gauff fought through a tough second round match at the Australian Open on Wednesday, defeating Emma Raducanu 6-3 7-6.
The 18-year-old Gauff is now unbeaten in seven matches this year having won the ASB Classic in New Zealand earlier this month.
Against Raducanu, the 2020 US Open champion, she faced arguably her sternest test of the year so far, but the American triumphed in the second-set tie break to complete the victory in an hour and 42 minutes.
She will face either China's Zheng Qinwen or American compatriot Bernarda Pera.
More to follow...
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.