The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game 6 to win the team's first Stanley Cup since 2001 on Sunday night. It's the team's third Stanley Cup title overall.
With the score tied 1-1 a little over halfway through the second period, Avalanche winger Artturi Lehkonen scored the game-deciding goal.
The Lightning won the last two Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021.
The Avalanche finish the 2022 NHL playoffs with a record of 9-1 as the visiting team. The team's only loss came against Tampa Bay in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
