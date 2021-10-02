Cristiano Ronaldo is named on the substitutes' bench as Manchester United draw with Everton

This time there was no late intervention from Cristiano Ronaldo as Manchester United drew 1-1 with Everton at Old Trafford.
In midweek, Ronaldo scored a dramatic 95th-minute goal to secure a 2-1 win over Villarreal in the Champions League, but he was unable to turn Saturday's game in United's favour.
Anthony Martial's powerful shot gave United the lead just before the interval, though Everton were well worth the draw.
Ronaldo came on just before the hour mark but within minutes of his arrival all he could do was watch as Everton equalized with Andros Townsend firing past David de Gea after a counterattacking move involving Demarai Gray and Abdoulaye Doucouré.
Everton might have even snatched all three points following a corner, but Yerry Mina's goal was ruled out for offside following a VAR review.
The draw means Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have managed to win just two of their last six games in all competitions.
More to follow.
